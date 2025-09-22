Move aside, let the band go through: Soul Coughing announces new reunion tour dates

The reunited Soul Coughing has announced another run of tour dates.

The newly scheduled shows begin Dec. 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and will conclude Dec. 14 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Select presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SoulCoughingBand.com.

Soul Coughing announced their reunion in 2024, nearly a quarter-century after breaking up in 2000. The "Super Bon Bon" outfit put out a live album recorded during the first leg of the reunion tour in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.