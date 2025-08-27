Move Along: The All-American Rejects inspire design of Music City Grand Prix race car

Tyson Ritter of The All-American Rejects performs onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The All-American Rejects have inspired the design of a race car set to take part in the upcoming Music City Grand Prix IndyCar Series race.

The car is the Juncos Hollinger Racing team's No. 76 Chevrolet, driven by Conor Daly. It features the AAR logo, along with the title of their latest single, "Easy Come, Easy Go."

With the Rejects' help, we're guess that Daly hopes his car gives the other racers hell come race day. The Music City Grand Prix takes place Aug. 30-31 in Nashville.

The All-American Rejects are also set to perform during a pre-race party taking place Aug. 31.

"Easy Come, Easy Go" was released in June and is set to appear on the upcoming AAR album, their first since 2012.

