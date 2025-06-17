Motion City Soundtrack announces new album, 'The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World'

Everything is alright, at least in the world of Motion City Soundtrack.

The band has announced a new album called The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World, due out Sept. 19. It marks the first MCS record in 10 years and their first since their 2019 reunion following their three-year hiatus.

"I think that if you look at a lot of our past records, it's about 'What's wrong? What am I not getting right? Why do I feel f****** crazy? Why can't I figure this out' ... and I figured it out," says frontman Justin Pierre. "It's almost like I felt I didn't have an identity [in the past] and now by working through the hard stuff, I know who I am."

Lead single "She Is Afraid" is out now, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube. The album also includes a collaboration with Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump called "Particle Physics."

Here's the track list for The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World:

"Some Wear a Dark Heart"

"She Is Afraid"

"Particle Physics" feat. Patrick Stump

"You Know Who the F*** We Are"

"Melancholia"

"Your Days Are Numbered" feat. Mat Kerekes

"Downer"

"Mi Corazón"

"Bloodline"

"Things Like This" feat. Sincere Engineer

"The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World"

