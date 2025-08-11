Mother Love Bone's ﻿'Shine' ﻿EP & ﻿'Apple'﻿ album to be reissued

The two releases from influential grunge band Mother Love Bone are set to be reissued.

The group's 1989 EP, Shine, and their 1990 full-length debut album, Apple, will be newly available on CD and vinyl on Sept. 26. The CD editions for both reissues will include exclusive bonus tracks.

Mother Love Bone was fronted by Andrew Wood, and featured future Pearl Jam members Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament. Wood died in March 1990 at age 24, just months before Apple was released, effectively ending the band.

Wood's death inspired Soundgarden's Chris Cornell to form the band Temple of the Dog, which also included Gossard and Ament, plus PJ's Mike McCready and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron.

