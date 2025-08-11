Mother Love Bone's ﻿'Shine' ﻿EP & ﻿'Apple'﻿ album to be reissued

UMe
By Josh Johnson

The two releases from influential grunge band Mother Love Bone are set to be reissued.

The group's 1989 EP, Shine, and their 1990 full-length debut album, Apple, will be newly available on CD and vinyl on Sept. 26. The CD editions for both reissues will include exclusive bonus tracks.

Mother Love Bone was fronted by Andrew Wood, and featured future Pearl Jam members Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament. Wood died in March 1990 at age 24, just months before Apple was released, effectively ending the band.

Wood's death inspired Soundgarden's Chris Cornell to form the band Temple of the Dog, which also included Gossard and Ament, plus PJ's Mike McCready and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!