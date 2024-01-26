Morrissey cancels 'You Are the Quarry' anniversary shows

At this point, it'd probably be news if Morrissey actually performed a show he was scheduled to play.

The former Smiths frontman was slated to do two California concerts to mark the 20th anniversary of his 2004 solo album, You Are the Quarry: one on January 26 at the Honda Center in Anaheim and another on January 27 at the Kia Forum in LA.

But on January 25, both venues posted notes saying the shows had been canceled, both for the same reason: "unforeseen circumstances." Tickets will be automatically refunded, the notes added.

You Are the Quarry is, to date, one of Morrissey's two highest-charting albums in the U.S. It reached #11 on the Billboard Top 200, as did his 2009 album, Years of Refusal.

In April, Morrissey called off a July 9 London show. Then on July 9 itself, he scrapped another show he'd booked for that day in Nottingham, England. Both cancellations blamed "unforeseen circumstances."

In November and December, Morrissey canceled a series of dates in Asia and a show in Australia due to "technical issues and reasons beyond our control" and "unforeseen logistical issues," respectively.

