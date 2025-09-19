Morrissey cancels upcoming concerts following alleged shooting threat

Morrissey performs at the Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Rome, July 28th, 2025 (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Morrissey has canceled a pair of upcoming shows after allegedly receiving a death threat.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, a post made by a user on the social networking platform Bluesky threatened to shoot the former Smiths singer "many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally" during his Sept. 12 show in Ottawa, Canada.

The show went on without incident. However, since the Ottawa Citizen article was published Wednesday, Morrissey has scrapped his shows scheduled for Friday at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and Saturday at Boston's MGM Music Hall.

"Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled," reads a post on Morrissey's Instagram. "All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding."

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Noah Castellano was arrested and charged for allegedly making the post. Castellano declined to comment to the Ottawa Citizen.

