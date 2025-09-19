Morrissey cancels upcoming concerts following alleged shooting threat

Morrissey concert in Rome Morrissey performs at the Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Rome, July 28th, 2025 (Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) (Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im)
By Josh Johnson

Morrissey has canceled a pair of upcoming shows after allegedly receiving a death threat.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, a post made by a user on the social networking platform Bluesky threatened to shoot the former Smiths singer "many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally" during his Sept. 12 show in Ottawa, Canada.

The show went on without incident. However, since the Ottawa Citizen article was published Wednesday, Morrissey has scrapped his shows scheduled for Friday at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and Saturday at Boston's MGM Music Hall.

"Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled," reads a post on Morrissey's Instagram. "All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase. We appreciate your understanding."

According to the Ottawa CitizenNoah Castellano was arrested and charged for allegedly making the post. Castellano declined to comment to the Ottawa Citizen.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!