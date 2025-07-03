Morrissey attended a Wallows show and left early

Morrissey is apparently a big Wallows fan, but not big enough to sit through a whole concert.

The "Are You Bored Yet?" outfit tells the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast that they were performing at the famed Roxy club in Los Angeles when they learned that the Smiths frontman had requested a ticket.

While the Wallows members were skeptical that Morrissey would actually show up, right before they took the stage they were told that he was in the building.

"We're like, 'Morrissey's here?'" says frontman Dylan Minnette. "Like, I can't imagine Morrissey being a fan of anything, let alone Wallows."

However, Morrissey did not stay until the end of the set.

"There's a really funny video of him sitting there, he looks so upset and he looks so mad," Minnette says. "Our fans are really loud, there's really a lot of screaming, like, screaming girl voices, and I think it was way too loud for him, and he left like three songs in."

For Minnette, that all adds up to the "perfect Morrissey story."

"Didn't even need to meet him, just the fact that we was there and he left," Minnette says.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.