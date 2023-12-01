Morrissey announces 20th anniversary 'You Are the Quarry'﻿ shows

Morrissey has announced a pair of 2024 concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of his 2004 solo album, You Are the Quarry.

The shows will be held January 26 in Anaheim, California, and January 27 in Los Angeles. She Wants Revenge will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

You Are the Quarry is Morrissey's seventh solo record and remains tied for his highest-charting album on the Billboard 200. It spawned the single "Irish Blood, English Heart."

