Morrissey announces 20th anniversary 'You Are the Quarry'﻿ shows

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Morrissey has announced a pair of 2024 concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of his 2004 solo album, You Are the Quarry.

The shows will be held January 26 in Anaheim, California, and January 27 in Los Angeles. She Wants Revenge will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

You Are the Quarry is Morrissey's seventh solo record and remains tied for his highest-charting album on the Billboard 200. It spawned the single "Irish Blood, English Heart."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!