Morrissey announces US tour

'Make-up Is a Lie' album artwork. (Sire/Warner Records; Credit: David Mushegain)
By Josh Johnson

Morrissey has announced a U.S. tour in support of his new album, Make-up Is a Lie.

The headlining outing kicks off with four shows in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 15, 18 and 19, and concludes Nov. 10 in Tempe, Arizona.

Hopefully Morrissey won't get too tired and have to cancel any of the shows.

Presales begin Wednesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon local time.

Make-up Is a Lie, the first new Morrissey album in six years, was released in March. A deluxe version, featuring the bonus Notre-Dame EP, is due out June 19.

Morrissey's other live plans include headlining the upcoming CBGB and Darker Waves festivals.

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