More like Scare Impala: 'Dracula' sees Halloween streaming boost

'Deadbeat' album artwork. (Columbia Records)
By Josh Johnson

As if having a new Tame Impala album isn't exciting enough, we may now also have a new entry into the Halloween music canon.

According to Billboard, U.S. on-demand streams of the Tame Impala single "Dracula" surpassed 1.8 million on Oct. 31, marking a 49% jump when compared to the week prior.

"Dracula," in which frontman Kevin Parker sings, "Run from the sun like Dracula," is the current single off the new Tame Impala record, Deadbeat. Prior to Deadbeat, Tame Impala hadn't put out an album since 2020's The Slow Rush.

"Dracula" currently sits in the top 15 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and marked the first Tame Impala track to appear on the all-genre Hot 100.

Tame Impala's ongoing tour in support of Deadbeat continues Thursday in Austin, Texas.

