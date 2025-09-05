Of Monsters and Men releases two new songs off upcoming 'Mouse Parade' album

'All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade' album artwork. (Virgin Music Group)

Of Monsters and Men has released two new songs off the band's upcoming album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade.

The tracks are called "Dream Team" and "The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road."

"'Dream Team' captures the exhilaration of love, while 'The Towering Skyscraper at the End of the Road' confronts the lingering ache of memory, revealing how joy and heartbreak are inseparable," a press release reads.

"Dream Team" will also be heard in the upcoming movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film hits theaters Sept. 19.

All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, the first Of Monsters and Men album in six years, drops Oct. 17. It also includes the previously released songs "Television Love" and "Ordinary Creature."

Of Monsters and Men will launch a North American tour in October.

