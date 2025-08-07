Of Monsters and Men announces new album, 'All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade'

'All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade' album artwork. Virgin Music Group
By Josh Johnson

Of Monsters and Men has announced a new album called All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade.

The fourth full-length effort from the "Little Talks" outfit, and their first since 2019's Fever Dream, is due out Oct. 17. It includes the previously released single "Television Love."

"It's been a minute since we've released new music into the world, so this means a lot to us," Of Monsters and Men says. "We're incredibly grateful for the beautiful response so far."

Along with the album news, Of Monsters and Men has released another new track, "Ordinary Creature," and has announced a North American tour in support of the record.

The headlining outing launches Oct. 28 in Toronto, and concludes Nov. 26 in Oakland, California. Presales begin Aug. 11, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 15.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfMonstersandMen.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

