Of Monsters and Men announces livestream for upcoming LA show

Falls Festival 2019/20 - Fremantle Of Monsters and Men performs on stage at Falls Festival on January 4, 2020 in Fremantle, Australia. (Matt Jelonek/Wire Image) (Matt Jelonek/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Of Monsters and Men has announced a livestream for the band's upcoming show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

You can tune in to watch on Nov. 25 via the platform Veeps.

The LA show is part of Of Monsters and Men's ongoing U.S. tour in support of their new album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade. It includes the single "Ordinary Creature."

In other Of Monsters and Men news, the band's announced new dates for shows in Boston and Toronto, which were postponed from October due to vocalist Nanna Hilmarsdóttir losing her voice. The rescheduled dates take place Dec. 3 in Boston and Dec. 5 in Toronto.

Of Monsters and Men has also added a new show in Chicago, taking place Dec. 1.

