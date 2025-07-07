Modest Mouse performing ﻿'The Moon & Antarctica'﻿ in full at Psychic Salamander festival

Epic Records
By Josh Johnson

Modest Mouse's upcoming inaugural Psychic Salamander festival will feature a 25th anniversary performance of The Moon & Antarctica.

The "Float On" outfit will play their 2000 record from front to back during the second day of the event, taking place Sept. 14 in Carnation, Washington.

Modest Mouse will headline the first day of the festival, Sept. 13, as well, though that set isn't tied to a particular album.

The Psychic Salamander lineup also includes The Flaming Lips, Sleater-Kinney and Courtney Barnett.

Modest Mouse will launch a full tour with The Flaming Lips in August. After Psychic Salamander, they'll launch their own fall tour.

