Modest Mouse will float on, literally, with inaugural concert cruise

When Modest Mouse first released "Float On" in 2004, maybe they were actually manifesting their very own concert cruise.

If they were, then they can finally declare mission accomplished. The inaugural Modest Mouse Ice Cream Floats cruise will set sail Feb. 5, 2026, from Miami, and will travel to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, before returning Feb. 9.

Modest Mouse themselves will headline, and the bill also includes Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators and comedian David Cross. Other onboard activities include an "Ask Modest Mouse Anything" Q&A session and children's book readings by frontman Isaac Brock.

For more info, visit ModestMouseCruise.com.

You can also catch Modest Mouse on dry land touring the U.S. starting in June. They'll hit the road with The Flaming Lips in August.

