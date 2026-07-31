Modest Mouse guitarist Simon O'Connor dropped from upcoming tour

Simon O'Connor of Modest Mouse performs at Oxbow River Stage on September 15, 2023 in Napa, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Modest Mouse guitarist Simon O'Connor won't be joining the band on their upcoming U.S. tour dates, the "Float On" outfit announced Friday.

The news comes after a fan alleged that O'Connor, who joined Modest Mouse in 2021, sent them inappropriate messages. In a Reddit post purportedly written by O'Connor, he said, "I would like to just state that I unequivocally oppose any sexual behavior towards minors, as a human and a parent it disgusts me."

O'Connor wrote that he'd messaged someone a "tasteless meme" by accident thinking they were someone else.

"I unsent the messages and immediately ceased communication," O'Connor wrote. "I'm genuinely sorry to the person who received those messages. They didn't deserve to be put in that position, and I'm sorry for the stress and attention this has brought them."

Modest Mouse's tour kicks off Aug. 4 in Ojai, California. It supports their new album, An Eraser and a Maze.

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