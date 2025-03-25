Modest Mouse & The Flaming Lips unite for co-headlining tour

Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips are teaming up for a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing kicks off Aug. 1 in Atlanta and concludes Sept. 11 in Troutdale, Oregon. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ModestMouse.com or FlamingLips.com.

Modest Mouse's most recent album is 2021's The Golden Casket. The latest Flaming Lips record is 2020's American Head.

Since then, Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of their respective albums Good News for People Who Love Bad News and Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots with tours and expanded reissues.

