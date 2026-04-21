Modest Mouse announces new album, ﻿'An Eraser and a Maze'

Modest Mouse has announced a new album called An Eraser and a Maze.

The eighth studio effort from the "Float On" outfit is due out June 5. It's the follow-up to 2021's The Golden Casket.

"For this one, I turned off my filter and just let it all happen," says frontman Isaac Brock in a statement. "Even though every godd*** musician says that when they put out a record."

An Eraser and a Maze includes the previously released track "Look How Far..." A second cut, called "Picking Dragons' Pockets," is out now.

Along with the album, Modest Mouse has announced a new run of U.S. headlining dates, spanning from Sept. 16 in Clearwater, Florida, to Oct. 23 in Sacramento, California. They're also playing two shows in Seattle taking place July 10 and July 11.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time for members of the Modest Mouse Ice Cream Party fan club. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ModestMouse.com.

Modest Mouse's previously announced tour dates kick off in May and include a set at the Bonnaroo festival.

Here's the track list for An Eraser and a Maze:

"Picking Dragons' Pockets"

"Remember Yourself"

"Life's a Dream"

"Third Side of the Moon"

"Dogbed in Heaven/Give It a Skeleton"

"Interlude"

"I Can't Talk Right Now"

"Speak 'N Spell (Or Not)"

"Rotten Fruit" feat. Justin Raisen

"Knocked Down By Waves"

"Absolutely Necessary Never"

"Song About Nothing"

"Stoner Party"

"Look How Far"

"Impossible Somedays"

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