Modest Mouse adds new gear to Reverb shop

Modest Mouse has added new, personally used gear to the band's Reverb shop.

Among the items available are instruments played on Modest Mouse records and during live shows, such as a Fender EOB Ed O'Brien Signature Sustainer Stratocaster.

"The guitar was purchased during the last several years to try to recreate the sounds of The Moon and Antarctica," the "Float On" outfit says. "It was used on several tours to play the songs from that album."

The restocked Modest Mouse Reverb shop will open on Dec. 17. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Modest Mouse first launched a Reverb shop in 2022 and added new items in 2024.

