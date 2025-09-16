The Mock-Ups, featuring MCR's Gerard Way & members of The Interrupters, release debut single

The Mock-Ups, a new band featuring My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way and members of The Interrupters, have premiered their debut single.

The track is called "I Wanna Know Your Name," and features Way on bass and vocals alongside Interrupters drummer Jesse Bivona and backing vocals from Aimee Interrupter. It was produced by Interrupters guitarist Kevin Bivona.

The Mock-Ups also include guitarist Michael Shulz, who's the head of signature artists at Fender.

Beyond linking up in The Mock-Ups, Way has another connection with The Interrupters — their cover of Billie Eilish's "bad guy" was featured in the show The Umbrella Academy, which was adapted from the My Chem frontman's comic book series.

Way has spent the summer touring stadiums with My Chemical Romance and performing their 2006 album in full each show. The trek concluded Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

