Måneskin's Thomas Raggi announces debut solo album produced by Tom Morello

'Masquerade' album artwork. (Arista)
By Josh Johnson

Måneskin guitarist Thomas Raggi has announced his debut solo album, Masquerade.

The record, due out Dec. 5, was produced by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, who previously worked with Måneskin on the song "GOSSIP." It also includes collaborations with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Luke Spiller of The Struts, Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Jet's Nic Cester and Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian.

"Seeing so many musical icons come together (along with the ones I had the pleasure of meeting while writing the album)  reminded me that music knows no boundaries; that you have to follow your instinct and inspiration, ignore imposed rules, and simply do what you feel," Raggi says in a press statement. "The Måneskin story teaches me that, and now I had the ultimate confirmation. I feel as if those who made music history are placing a hand on my shoulder, saying: 'You're on the right path.'"

Raggi's Måneskin bandmates Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis have also released solo material. The band's most recent album is 2023's RUSH!

Here's the Masquerade track list:

"Getcha!" with Nic Cester & Chad Smith & Tom Morello
"Keep The Pack" with Matt Sorum & Tom Morello
"Lucy" with Upsahl & Hama Okamoto & Chad Smith
"Cat Got Your Tongue" with Sergio Pizzorno
"For Nothing" with Matt Sorum
"You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" with Alex Kapranos
"The Ritz" with Luke Spiller
"Fallaway" with Maxim

