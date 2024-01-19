Måneskin's "Jolene" duet with Dolly Parton gets wide release

In November, country icon Dolly Parton released a new version of her song "Jolene" featuring Måneskin. Previously, the recording was only available through her website, but that's no longer the case.

You can now listen to Parton & Måneskin's "Jolene" duet now via the digital outlet of your choice. It's included on the newly released deluxe version of Parton's 2023 Rockstar album, a collection of rock covers and originals.

The original Rockstar features guest spots from Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, among many others.

Måneskin, meanwhile, recently put out a deluxe version of their latest album, RUSH!, featuring the single "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.