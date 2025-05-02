Måneskin's Damiano David releases new solo song, 'Voices'

Sony Music Italy/Arista
By Josh Johnson

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has released a new solo song called "Voices."

The track will appear on David's upcoming debut solo album, Funny Little Fears.

"'Voices' is about my inner battle—everything that pulled me away from myself and from really understanding what I wanted … and more importantly, what I didn't want," David says. "This song is the final piece before the full story unfolds with the album."

"Funny Little Fears is basically my emotional diary from this past year," he continues. "Writing it helped me work through some deep emotional blocks and anxiety, and let me show a more personal, maybe unexpected, side of myself—both musically and as a person. Releasing 'Voices' before the album feels like opening the last door, inviting everyone into my inner world, without fear."

You can listen to "Voices" now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying live performance video on YouTube.

Funny Little Fears will be released May 16. It also includes the previously released songs "Silverlines," "Born with a Broken Heart" and "Next Summer."

David will launch a U.S. solo headlining tour in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!