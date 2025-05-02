Måneskin's Damiano David releases new solo song, 'Voices'

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has released a new solo song called "Voices."

The track will appear on David's upcoming debut solo album, Funny Little Fears.

"'Voices' is about my inner battle—everything that pulled me away from myself and from really understanding what I wanted … and more importantly, what I didn't want," David says. "This song is the final piece before the full story unfolds with the album."

"Funny Little Fears is basically my emotional diary from this past year," he continues. "Writing it helped me work through some deep emotional blocks and anxiety, and let me show a more personal, maybe unexpected, side of myself—both musically and as a person. Releasing 'Voices' before the album feels like opening the last door, inviting everyone into my inner world, without fear."

You can listen to "Voices" now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying live performance video on YouTube.

Funny Little Fears will be released May 16. It also includes the previously released songs "Silverlines," "Born with a Broken Heart" and "Next Summer."

David will launch a U.S. solo headlining tour in November.

