Måneskin premieres "Timezone" video in collaboration with 'Beastars' manga series

Måneskin has premiered the video for "Timezone," a track off the band's new album, Rush!

The clip was created in collaboration with Paru Itagaki, writer and illustrator of the popular Japanese manga series Beastars, which was also adapted into an anime. Måneskin frontman Damiano David is a big Beastars fan, and the band met Itagaki during their first concert in Japan in August 2022.

Itagaki created original artwork for the "Timezone" video alongside scenes from the manga, which takes place in a world of anthropomorphic animals divided by carnivores and herbivores.

"I was deeply moved and grateful to see the works from my hammering-away days flowing one after another over Måneskin's music," Itagaki says. "I hope everyone enjoys the video."

You can watch the "Timezone" video streaming now on YouTube.

Rush! was released in January. It also includes the singles "Supermodel" and "The Loneliest."

Måneskin will launch a U.S. tour in support of Rush! in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.