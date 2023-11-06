Måneskin, Lana Del Rey among 2023 MTV EMA winners

While the show itself was canceled, the winners of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards were announced Sunday, November 5.

Måneskin earned the Best Rock prize, beating out Foo Fighters, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. Lana Del Rey was named Best Alternative, over Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Yungblud and Blur.

Other winners include Billie Eilish for Best Pop and Måneskin for Best Italian Act.

The 2023 MTV EMAs were set to take place Sunday in Paris. In October, it was announced that the event would not be taking place due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music," a statement read. "As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

For the full list of winners, visit MTVEMA.com.

