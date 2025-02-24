MMJ's Jim James & more playing Musicians for Fire Relief benefit concert stream

MY MORNING JACKET Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

My Morning Jacket's Jim James is among the artists playing Musicians for Fire Relief, an upcoming streaming benefit concert.

The online event, which premieres March 6 at 8 p.m. ET, will raise money for music industry workers affected by the January Los Angeles fires in partnership with the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Others on the bill include The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst, Semisonic's Dan Wilson, Moby, Dawes and Travis' Fran Healy.

Viewers can also participate in an accompanying benefit auction, which includes items such as an AFI vinyl signed by Davey Havok.

For more info, visit MusiciansforFireRelief.com.

