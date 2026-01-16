Mitski announces new album, ﻿'Nothing's About to Happen to Me'

Mitski has announced a new album called Nothing's About to Happen to Me.

The record is due out Feb. 27. You can listen to the first single, "Where's My Phone?", out now.

"Supported by a live band and orchestra, Nothing's About to Happen to Me finds Mitski immersing herself in a rich narrative whose main character is a reclusive woman in an unkempt house," a press release reads. "Outside of her home, she is a deviant; inside of her home, she is free."

Nothing's About to Happen to Me marks the eighth Mitski album. It's the follow-up to 2023's The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which spawned the single "My Love Mine All Mine."

Here's the Nothing's About to Happen to Me track list:

"In a Lake"

"Where's My Phone?

"Cats"

"If I Leave

"Dead Women

"Instead of Here"

"I'll Change for You"

"Rules"

"That White Cat"

"Charon's Obol"

"Lightning"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.