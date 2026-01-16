Mitski announces new album, ﻿'Nothing's About to Happen to Me'

﻿'Nothing's About to Happen to Me' album artwork. (Dead Oceans)
By Josh Johnson

Mitski has announced a new album called Nothing's About to Happen to Me.

The record is due out Feb. 27. You can listen to the first single, "Where's My Phone?", out now.

"Supported by a live band and orchestra, Nothing's About to Happen to Me finds Mitski immersing herself in a rich narrative whose main character is a reclusive woman in an unkempt house," a press release reads. "Outside of her home, she is a deviant; inside of her home, she is free."

Nothing's About to Happen to Me marks the eighth Mitski album. It's the follow-up to 2023's The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which spawned the single "My Love Mine All Mine."

Here's the Nothing's About to Happen to Me track list:
"In a Lake"
"Where's My Phone?
"Cats"
"If I Leave
"Dead Women
"Instead of Here"
"I'll Change for You"
"Rules"
"That White Cat"
"Charon's Obol"
"Lightning"

