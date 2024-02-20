Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop & more playing inaugural No Values festival

Misfits, Social Distortion and Iggy Pop are playing the inaugural No Values festival, put together by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice.

The one-day event takes place June 8 in Pomona, California. The bill also features Turnstile, Bad Religion, the reformed Sublime, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Black Flag, The Jesus Lizard, L7, Suicidal Tendencies, Fishbone and The Exploited, among many others.

Also playing is the thrash band Power Trip, marking their first announced show following the 2020 death of vocalist Riley Gale.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, at 11 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NoValues.com.

