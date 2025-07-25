Mirador, featuring Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka, announces debut album

Mirador, the new band featuring Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka, has announced their debut album.

The self-titled record is due out Sept. 19. Lead single "Feels Like Gold" is out now.

"Mirador comes from a deep passion for rock 'n' roll, early folk, and country blues as well as folklore," says guitarist Chris Turpin, who also plays in the band Ida Mae.

"Our world lives in those traditions," Kiszka shares. "There's an unspoken mysticism. You can trace it back to the stories of meeting the devil at the crossroads, selling your soul, and losing your mind to the wind. Mirador definitely inhabits a lot of that. We're hyper aware of our lineage, so we can build our own future as a band. It's two guitar players from notable groups coming together to create a new mythology. As soon as we were in uncharted territory, we knew we were doing something right."

Mirador will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Greta Van Fleet's most recent album is 2023's Starcatcher.

