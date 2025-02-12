Milwaukee Summerfest unveils full lineup, including reunited Fountains of Wayne

The Milwaukee Summerfest has unveiled its full 2025 lineup, including a Fountains of Wayne reunion.

The "Stacy's Mom" outfit hasn't performed a full concert in over 10 years. Their Summerfest set will also mark their first live concert since the 2020 death of bassist and co-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. Eve 6's Max Collins will play bass during the show.

The lineup also includes the newly added Lumineers as a headliner, who join the previously announced headliners The Killers, Hozier, Def Leppard and James Taylor.

Also on the bill are Billy Corgan, Young the Giant, Cake, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Jack's Mannequin, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Foghat, Devo, Motion City Soundtrack, The Psychedelic Furs, Plain White T's, Chicago, Dirty Heads, Social Distortion, The Warning, Sebastian Bach and iDKHOW.

Summerfest 2025 takes place over June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Summerfest.com.

