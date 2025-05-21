Milky Chance's 'Stolen Dance' hits 1 billion views on YouTube

A whole lot of people have been boogying all night long with Milky Chance's "Stolen Dance."

The video for the German outfit's breakout single has reached 1 billion views on YouTube. The clip features a variety of kaleidoscopic images projected on Clemens Rehbein as he strums an acoustic guitar.

"Stolen Dance" originally premiered in 2013 and is included on Milky Chance's debut album, Sadnecessary. It hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and is certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Milky Chance's most recent album is 2023's Living in a Haze. They put out a new single, "Passion," on May 14.

