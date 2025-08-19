Militarie Gun announces headlining tour behind upcoming ﻿'God Save the Gun'﻿ album

Militarie Gun has announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of their upcoming album, God Save the Gun.

The outing launches Oct. 25 in Palm Springs, California, and concludes Nov. 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MilitarieGun.com.

God Save the Gun, the follow-up to Militarie Gun's 2023 debut, Life Under the Gun, is due out Oct. 17. It includes the single "B A D I D E A," which frontman Ian Shelton tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe was originally written for a potential Doja Cat hardcore album.

