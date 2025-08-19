Militarie Gun announces headlining tour behind upcoming ﻿'God Save the Gun'﻿ album

'God Save the Gun' album artwork. Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Militarie Gun has announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of their upcoming album, God Save the Gun.

The outing launches Oct. 25 in Palm Springs, California, and concludes Nov. 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MilitarieGun.com.

God Save the Gun, the follow-up to Militarie Gun's 2023 debut, Life Under the Gun, is due out Oct. 17. It includes the single "B A D I D E A," which frontman Ian Shelton tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe was originally written for a potential Doja Cat hardcore album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!