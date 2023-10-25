Mike Shinoda wants your clips for "Already Over" video

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Mike Shinoda is putting together a video for his new single "Already Over," and he wants your help.

The Linkin Park member has put out a notice asking for "high energy footage showing off your skills" to be used for the upcoming clip.

"Have fun with it," Shinoda suggests. "I will go through the submissions and can't wait to see you in action."

You can submit your video now through November 10 via Submit.MikeShinoda.com.

"Already Over" dropped earlier in October. It's Shinoda's second solo tune of 2023, following his Scream VI song "In My Head."

Shinoda released his debut solo album, Post Traumatic, in 2018. In 2020, he put out a trio of mostly instrumental albums as part of his Dropped Frames series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

