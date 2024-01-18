Mike Shinoda shares Tokyo edition of ﻿'Already Over Sessions'

Mike Shinoda rocks in Tokyo for the latest installment of his Already Over Sessions series.

In each episode, the Linkin Park member recruits local musicians from a particular city to join him for a one-off performance of his new solo single, "Already Over." Shinoda's previously brought the Already Over Sessions to Los Angeles, Sydney, London and Berlin.

"In making 'Already Over,' I wrote and played all the instruments myself," Shinoda says. "But to play it live, I loved the idea of playing with a range of talented musicians who were all 'locals.' This is the first and only time we all played together."

Along with "Already Over," the Tokyo episode features a performance of Shinoda's signature Fort Minor song, "Remember the Name."

You can watch the Already Over Sessions series streaming on Shinoda's YouTube channel.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.