Mike Patton launches AVTT/PTTN project with The Avett Brothers

In a career full of unexpected moves and shifts in genre, Mike Patton may have outdone himself with his latest project.

The Faith No More frontman has launched a new band called AVTT/PTTN, a collaboration with the folk band The Avett Brothers.

As their name suggests, The Avett Brothers are led by brothers Scott Avett and Seth Avett. While their style of music may not sound a whole lot like Faith No More — or Mr. Bungle or Fantômas or Tomahawk — Scott calls Patton "part of our DNA, like the fabric of our youth."

"Literally, we studied him," Seth says. "He's a dear friend now, but when we were younger, I was imitating him."

"My peculiar challenge in this was to become a long distant cousin," Patton says of his approach to the project. "A brother that was orphaned. Maybe they kept him in the chicken coop or some s***. They brought him out years and years later."

The self-titled debut AVTT/PTTN album drops Nov. 14. You can listen to the first single, "Eternal Love," now.

