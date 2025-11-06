Mike Patton announces NYC event with AVTT/PTTN project

'AVTT/PTTN' album artwork. (Thirty Tigers/Ramseur Records/Ipecac Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Mike Patton and folk rock band The Avett Brothers have announced an event in New York City celebrating the release of their debut album as AVTT/PTTN.

The Faith No More frontman will be joined by brothers Scott Avett and Seth Avett for a talk and performance on Nov. 25 at The Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture. Comedian Eric André will be the night's moderator.

The event is part of the Grammy Museum's NYC program series. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit GrammyMuseum.org/nyc.

The self-titled debut AVTT/PTTN album drops Nov. 14.

Faith No More, meanwhile, continues to be on hiatus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!