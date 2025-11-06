Mike Patton announces NYC event with AVTT/PTTN project

Mike Patton and folk rock band The Avett Brothers have announced an event in New York City celebrating the release of their debut album as AVTT/PTTN.

The Faith No More frontman will be joined by brothers Scott Avett and Seth Avett for a talk and performance on Nov. 25 at The Loreto Theater at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture. Comedian Eric André will be the night's moderator.

The event is part of the Grammy Museum's NYC program series. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

For more info, visit GrammyMuseum.org/nyc.

The self-titled debut AVTT/PTTN album drops Nov. 14.

Faith No More, meanwhile, continues to be on hiatus.

