Mgk's ﻿'lost americana'﻿ debuts in top five on '﻿Billboard'﻿ 200

Mgk's new album lost americana lands in the top five on the Billboard 200.

The follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout debuts at #4 on the chart with a total of 63,000 equivalent album unites, 40,500 of which were traditional album sales. That latter figure makes lost americana #1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Lost americana gives mgk his seventh top-10 album on the Billboard 200. He's hit #1 on the chart twice, with mainstream sellout and 2020's Tickets to My Downfall.

Lost americana includes the lead single "cliché."

