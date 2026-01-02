Mgk releases 'Tickets to My Downfall﻿'-era song 'times of my life'

MACHINE GUN KELLY Mgk on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.' (ABC/Jeff Neira) (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Mgk has released a new song called "times of my life."

If you're an mgk die-hard, then you may have already heard a version of "times of my life." The track dates back to the sessions for mgk's 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, and a recording that leaked online.

Back in 2020, mgk said that "times of my life" was left off the original Tickets track list due to a "similarity" between the recording and an unnamed Tom Petty song, which the estate of the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer elected to not clear.

The official "times of my life" was written, produced and recorded with frequent mgk collaborator Travis Barker. You can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

By the way, in the video mgk is wearing a shirt that says "Don't think twice it's all right," a possible reference to the Bob Dylan song of the same name. Dylan previously narrated the trailer for mgk's latest album, 2025's lost americana.

Mgk's tour in support of lost americana will return to the U.S. in May.

