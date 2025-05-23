Mgk premieres new single, 'cliché'

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered a new single called "cliché."

On the spectrum of the genres mgk is known for, "cliché" is closer to the pop-punk side than the rap side, though also brings in some '80s pop elements. In the lyrics, Kelly sings, "Baby, I'm a rolling stone," perhaps inspired by Bob Dylan randomly posting a throwback mgk video.

You can listen to "cliché" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video, which displays mgk's boy band dancing skills, streaming now on YouTube.

"Cliché" is set to appear on mgk's next album, the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout.

Mgk will be performing at the Washington, D.C., and Orlando, Florida, dates of the 2025 Warped Tour.

