Mgk goes alt-country with cover of Ryan Adams' 'Come Pick Me Up'

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a cover of the song "Come Pick Me Up," originally recorded by alternative country artist Ryan Adams.

The performance was released Tuesday to celebrate mgk's 35th birthday, and features his longtime friend and collaborator Mod Sun on harmonica.

"Jammed a cover with some friends for my birthday," mgk says.

"We became best friends the day we met…13 years later + nothings changed, still jamming + making memories," Mod adds. "Love you @machinegunkelly XX for life. Honored to cover one of my favorite songs ever written."

You can watch and listen to the cover on YouTube.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

