Mgk announces livestream of upcoming Indianapolis show

MACHINE GUN KELLY Mgk on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.' (ABC/Jeff Neira) (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Mgk has announced a livestream for his upcoming show in Indianapolis on Saturday.

You can tune in to watch Saturday at 9 p.m. ET via mgk's YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as the streaming platform Veeps.

"Streaming live in concert Saturday night for anybody who couldn't see the tour in person," mgk writes in an Instagram post.

He adds that the stream is also "for my Detroiters that only saw half a show," referencing his recent performance in the Detroit area that was cut short due to weather.

Mgk is currently touring the U.S. in support of his latest album, 2025's lost americana.

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