Metric drops off tour with Bloc Party

2024 Shaky Knees Festival Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Metric has dropped off their upcoming tour with Bloc Party.

The outing, which kicks off in May, was set to feature Metric performing their 2009 album Fantasies in full, followed by Bloc Party playing their 2005 debut album, Silent Alarm, in its entirety.

"We were so exciting going into this tour and we'd all landed on an agreement that would allow both parties to collaborate and build a truly special show for the fans," Metric writes in a Facebook post. "In the last few weeks, Bloc Party's team made some sudden production decisions that broke the agreement we'd made, which left us unable to continue despite our best efforts to find solutions."

For their part, Bloc Party says in an Instagram Story that Metric is withdrawing from the tour due to "production issues."

Bloc Party will still go on with headlining the tour, with Blonde Redhead taking Metric's place on the bill. Those who've purchased tickets will be contacted regarding refund info.

Metric's headlining show in Toronto is still on, though it no longer includes Bloc Party, and they've also announced three additional Canadian headlining dates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!