Metric drops off tour with Bloc Party

Metric has dropped off their upcoming tour with Bloc Party.

The outing, which kicks off in May, was set to feature Metric performing their 2009 album Fantasies in full, followed by Bloc Party playing their 2005 debut album, Silent Alarm, in its entirety.

"We were so exciting going into this tour and we'd all landed on an agreement that would allow both parties to collaborate and build a truly special show for the fans," Metric writes in a Facebook post. "In the last few weeks, Bloc Party's team made some sudden production decisions that broke the agreement we'd made, which left us unable to continue despite our best efforts to find solutions."

For their part, Bloc Party says in an Instagram Story that Metric is withdrawing from the tour due to "production issues."

Bloc Party will still go on with headlining the tour, with Blonde Redhead taking Metric's place on the bill. Those who've purchased tickets will be contacted regarding refund info.

Metric's headlining show in Toronto is still on, though it no longer includes Bloc Party, and they've also announced three additional Canadian headlining dates.

