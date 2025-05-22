Metric announces livestream of Toronto ﻿'Fantasies'﻿ concert

Metric has announced a livestream of their upcoming concert at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, during which the band is performing their 2009 album, Fantasies, in full.

You can tune in to watch on June 6 via the platform Veeps starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

"This show means a lot to us, and it's not just because we like playing big fun amphitheatres with state-of-the-art production that are named after beer," says frontwoman Emily Haines. "The Bud Stage really is an excellent venue that fans love seeing shows at and where musicians love to play because it is just a fantastic experience all around."

Haines adds, "Toronto is such a special place and I love that we get to bring you into the moment we’re having here, wherever you may physically be."

For more info, visit Metric.Veeps.com.

Metric was set to play Fantasies in full on a planned U.S. tour with Bloc Party kicking off later in May, but they dropped off the bill due to production issues.

