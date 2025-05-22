Metric announces livestream of Toronto ﻿'Fantasies'﻿ concert

2024 Shaky Knees Festival Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Metric has announced a livestream of their upcoming concert at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, during which the band is performing their 2009 album, Fantasies, in full.

You can tune in to watch on June 6 via the platform Veeps starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

"This show means a lot to us, and it's not just because we like playing big fun amphitheatres with state-of-the-art production that are named after beer," says frontwoman Emily Haines. "The Bud Stage really is an excellent venue that fans love seeing shows at and where musicians love to play because it is just a fantastic experience all around."

Haines adds, "Toronto is such a special place and I love that we get to bring you into the moment we’re having here, wherever you may physically be."

For more info, visit Metric.Veeps.com.

Metric was set to play Fantasies in full on a planned U.S. tour with Bloc Party kicking off later in May, but they dropped off the bill due to production issues.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!