Members of Weezer, Wet Leg & Architects voice characters for new BBC animated series 'Yukee'

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Architects vocalist Sam Carter and Wet Leg are lending their voices to Yukee, a new animated series set to air on the BBC's children's channel, CBeebies.

The music education show is set in Northern Ireland and follows a young girl named Yukee who "takes her own beloved red ukulele into a magical garden filled with instrument playing animal friends."

Among those animal friends are Feathers the pigeon, voiced by Cuomo, and a band of snails named The Slime Sisters, played by the "Chaise Longue" outfit. Meanwhile, Carter takes on the role of the rocking Hoops Van Badger.

"Our unexpected magical musical adventure has turned us into two touring snails, as the Slime Sisters in CBeebies' new animation Yukee!" Wet Leg says. "We hope we can spark a little love of music making amongst CBeebies fans."

"Doing this was so much fun and something that I was so thrilled to be asked to do," Carter adds. "Fun and easy musical learning like this is so important. If it wasn't for the musical teachers in my school I wouldn't have ended up with the career I've been fortunate enough to have."

Yukee premieres February 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.