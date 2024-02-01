Members of Weezer, Wet Leg & Architects voice characters for new BBC animated series 'Yukee'

2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Weezer's Rivers CuomoArchitects vocalist Sam Carter and Wet Leg are lending their voices to Yukee, a new animated series set to air on the BBC's children's channel, CBeebies.

The music education show is set in Northern Ireland and follows a young girl named Yukee who "takes her own beloved red ukulele into a magical garden filled with instrument playing animal friends."

Among those animal friends are Feathers the pigeon, voiced by Cuomo, and a band of snails named The Slime Sisters, played by the "Chaise Longue" outfit. Meanwhile, Carter takes on the role of the rocking Hoops Van Badger.

"Our unexpected magical musical adventure has turned us into two touring snails, as the Slime Sisters in CBeebies' new animation Yukee!" Wet Leg says. "We hope we can spark a little love of music making amongst CBeebies fans."

"Doing this was so much fun and something that I was so thrilled to be asked to do," Carter adds. "Fun and easy musical learning like this is so important. If it wasn't for the musical teachers in my school I wouldn't have ended up with the career I've been fortunate enough to have."

Yukee premieres February 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!