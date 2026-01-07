Members of Foo Fighters, Social D, Alkaline Trio & more contribute to 'We Are LA!' charity single

Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters performs on day 1 of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Members of Foo Fighters, Social Distortion and Alkaline Trio contribute to a new song called "We Are LA!," a charity single marking the one-year anniversary of the devastating 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

The track features Foos keyboardist Rami Jaffee, Social D guitarist Jonny "Two Bags" Wickersham and Alkaline Trio drummer Atom Willard, as well as Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's, Jim Lindberg of Pennywise and Mike Watt of Minutemen, among many others.

The video for "We Are LA!" is streaming now via producer Charlie Overbey's YouTube channel. You can also order the single on vinyl.

Proceeds from "We Are LA!" will benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides "services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals," per a press release.

The "We Are LA!" participants have also signed a guitar to auction off in support of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The auction runs through Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

