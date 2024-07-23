Melvins' King Buzzo & Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn premiere "Eat the Spray" video

Fantomas Martin Philbey/Redferns (Martin Philbey/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne has released a new video under his King Buzzo moniker alongside Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn.

The clip accompanies the pair's joint track "Eat the Spray" and is full of animated insects, creepy smiles and other unsettling imagery. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"I love this video!" Osborne says. "Probably the best video I've ever been involved with."

A 12-inch vinyl featuring "Eat the Spray" will be available on Osborne and Dunn's upcoming acoustic tour, which launches Aug. 1 in Pioneertown, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!