Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
By Josh Johnson

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together.

Mgk confirms the news in an Instagram post Thursday, writing, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," alongside the date March 27, 2025.

The post also includes a clip of music, which Kelly explains in a Story that reads, "We composed the score of the birth."

"Born into 432 HZ," mgk writes. "What an epic journey praise god."

The Story also tags frequent collaborator Travis Barker, among others.

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020, and were at one point engaged. Reports surfaced in December 2024 that they'd broken up.

Amid their relationship, Fox suffered a pregnancy loss, which mgk appeared to reference on his 2022 song "last november" with the lyrics "One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!