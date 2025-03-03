In the meantime, here's an unbelievable lineup: Spacehog & EMF announce joint tour

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

In a tour announcement that might make you say "Oh!" or possibly "Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh," Spacehog and EMF are hitting the road together.

The joint outing launches June 14 in San Jose, California, and will wrap up June 28 in Las Vegas.

"We're so looking forward to getting back on the road, reconnecting with everyone, and sharing these moments together again," says Spacehog frontman Royston Langdon. "To be out there with EMF makes it all the more special — we can't wait to see all your faces and feel that energy once more."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Spacehog.band or EMF-TheBand.com.

Spacehog and EMF are known for their respective '90s hits "In the Meantime" and "Unbelievable." "In the Meantime" was notably used in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

