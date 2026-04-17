Maybe it takes a little while: Edgehill frontman talks 'trippy' success of 'Doubletake'

We're guessing the members of Edgehill did their own "Doubletake" when they saw their song at the top of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

"Doubletake" gives Edgehill the first #1 hit of their career after previously becoming the band's first song to even appear on the Alternative Airplay chart.

"It's just been kinda trippy," frontman Chris Kelly tells ABC Audio of the success of "Doubletake." "The fact that it's playing on the radio in general and it could come on in public places and all that has always been a dream. So it's been really cool."

Kelly adds that "Doubletake" has helped expand Edgehill's audience from its usual college-aged demographic.

"With ['Doubletake'] having success on radio, we have people of all ages at our shows now, which is really cool," Kelly says.

"It's funny, because you can call them out, like, pretty easily," he laughs. "There will be, like, a 65-year-old man at your show, and you're, like, 'Did you find us on the radio?' And they're, like, 'Yeah!' And you're, like, 'That's awesome.'"

As for why listeners have been latching onto "Doubletake," Kelly points to the song's throwback '90s/early 2000s sound, but he also think its structure might be a contributing factor.

"The verse melody, to me, is, like, a little different than what that chorus is usually paired with, if that makes sense," Kelly says. "But I think nostalgia is a big part of it."

"Doubletake" is featured on Edgehill's new album, Ode to the Greyhouse, out now.

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