Matt Maeson earns third #1 hit on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Alternative Airplay chart with 'Downstairs'

Zach Bryan Performs At Desert Diamond Arena Matt Maeson performs at Desert Diamond Arena on December 03, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (John Medina/Getty Images) (John Medina/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Matt Maeson ascends to #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart with "Downstairs," the current single off his latest album, A Quiet and Harmless Living.

"Downstairs" gives Maeson a total of three #1s on Alternative Airplay, following "Cringe" and "Hallucinogenics."

A Quiet and Harmless Living, Maeson's third studio effort, was released in September. He wrapped a U.S. tour in support of it in November.

Maeson will return to the road for a European tour kicking off in January.

